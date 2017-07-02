MLB: Rangers acquire reliever Jason Grilli in trade with Blue Jays

Right-handed reliever Jason Grilli was traded Sunday by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto and cash.

Grilli was 2-4 with a 7.97 ERA and one save in 26 games with Toronto this year before being designated for assignment. Grilli, 40, was an All-Star in 2013 when he had 33 saves for Pittsburgh. He had 24 saves for Atlanta in 2015.

The Rangers said they would make a corresponding move Monday to clear room on the 25-man roster.

The team designated right-hander Preston Claiborne, who is on option at triple-A Round Rock, to make room on the 40-man roster for Grilli.

Pinto is hitting .311 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 46 games for Class-A Down East in the Blue Jays' minor league system. The left-handed hitter is in his sixth professional season after being signed as a non-drafted free agent.

