MLB notes: Ichiro Suzuki passes Rod Carew to become No. 1 foreign player on all-time hits list

Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki has passed Rod Carew as Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader for foreign-born players.

Suzuki, who is from Japan, had a second-inning single to left field on Thursday to tie Carew, who is from Panama, with 3,053 hits. Suzuki’s eight-inning single moved him ahead of Carew to 24th on the all-time hits list.

Next up on the career hits list at No. 23 is Rickey Henderson with 3,055.

The Marlins, though, lost the game to the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3.

Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for Tuesday’s All-Star game in Miami. Hernandez will be at first base as part of a crew headed by Joe West. Hernandez was at third base for both the 1999 All-Star game in Boston and the 2009 game in St. Louis. ...

A 16-year-old Brazilian right-hander with a 94-mph fastball agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Eric Pardinho, No. 5 on MLB.com’s list of 30 international amateur prospects, made the announcement in Sao Paulo alongside Blue Jays assistant general manager Andrew Tinnish. The 5-foot-8 Pardinho has been scouted by the Blue Jays since he was 14 and will report to the team's complex in the Dominican Republic.