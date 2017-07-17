MLB: Yankees pitcher due for surgery

New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery, probably putting him out of action until at least late next year.

The Yankees said 28-year-old Pineda will have the operation Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow. Cincinnati Reds medical director Timothy Kremchek will do the surgery.

Home plate umpire Chris Segal was hit in the head by the bat of Toronto’s Josh Donaldson in a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox at Boston, but stayed in the game. Donaldson swung at a pitch and lost control of his bat, and the umpire crumpled to the ground. ...

Atlanta’s Sean Rodriguez, who needed surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff after a vehicle he was driving was rammed by a stolen police car in Miami on Jan. 28, was activated from the disabled list and started at third base for the Braves on Monday night. ...

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte insists he still isn’t sure how an illegal steroid got into his system, but he is set to return Tuesday after an 80-game suspension.