Yankees, eyeing playoffs, add Todd Frazier, two relievers

The New York Yankees made an early push to aid their roster for a playoff run Tuesday night, acquiring infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The Yankees currently hold the second American League wild-card spot and are close to the East Division-leading Boston Red Sox.

“It should tell them, ‘Hey, we’re in this,’ and we need to continue to play and play hard and play better than we’ve done,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “But it should be a pick-me-up in there in a sense, like, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of people who believe in this club.’”

As the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline nears, the last-place White Sox made their second big trade in a week — last Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor leaguers.

Along with Clippard, the White Sox got left-handed pitcher Ian Clarkin and outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, hoping for a playoff boost, acquired star outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers for a package of prospects. The Tigers received double-A infielder Dawel Lugo, switch-hitting infield prospect Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King. Martinez, making $11.75 million, can become a free agent after the season. ... All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks because of a torn ligament in his left thumb. ... Minnesota Twins right-hander Phil Hughes will sit out the rest of the season because of persistent arm trouble related to a condition that required rib removal surgery a year ago. ... Milwaukee Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt will be sidelined for at least a month because of a sprained left knee following a collision at home plate with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl. ... The Cincinnati Reds put right-hander Scott Feldman on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.