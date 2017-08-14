Baseball notes: Astros get reliever Tyler Clippard in trade with White Sox

The Houston Astros have acquired reliever Tyler Clippard from the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Clippard was traded from the New York Yankees to Chicago in a seven-player deal on July 18. The 32-year-old right-hander went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA and two saves in 11 appearances with the rebuilding White Sox.

The deal was announced Sunday night.

The Astros lead the American League with a 72-45 record. They begin a home-and-home series against Arizona on Monday night.

Clippard has a 48-41 record with a 3.04 ERA and 59 saves in 11 years in the majors. He made the NL All-Star team with Washington in 2011 and 2014.

The White Sox have the worst record in the AL at 45-70.

Sabathia hopes to come off DL this weekend

CC Sabathia hopes to come off the disabled list as soon as he is eligible Saturday.

The Yankees left-hander threw a bullpen session before Monday's Subway Series opener against the New York Mets and said his right knee felt much better.

“I was cutting it loose at the end,” he said. “Very encouraged.”

Sabathia left a start at Toronto in pain last Tuesday with knee inflammation. The following day he had cortisone, platelet rich plasma and Synvisc injections.

He threw about 30 pitches Monday and plans to throw another bullpen in a few days.

“A big difference from where I was last Tuesday,” he said.

Sabathia is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 19 starts. He pitches with a brace because of the knee, which was repaired with surgery in July 2014 and again last October.

Before last week, he had not had pain injections since the operation last fall. He said additional shots might be necessary this season.

With Sabathia and right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the disabled list, right-hander Luis Cessa was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start against the Mets on Monday and left-hander Caleb Smith was optioned to the Triple-A farm team.

Etc.

The Arizona Diamondbacks put outfielder David Peralta on the paternity leave list after the birth of his first child.