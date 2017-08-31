MLB: Astros boost rotation with trade for Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros have acquired Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander joins the American League West leaders and a rotation that includes Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers.

Astros owner Jim Crane said: “He adds a boost to our rotation. He's been pitching well. We think he'll give us some leadership. He's been in the playoffs before and adds a dimension we didn't have.”

The 34-year-old Verlander, who won the Cy Young Award in 2011, is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA this season. The Tigers will receive three minor league prospects.

Crane hopes Verlander is a piece that can help the Astros in the postseason. “We hope it positions us to get into the playoffs, get by the first round, get into the second round and get to the world series and win it,” Crane said. “That's what we've been working at and that's what we'll continue to work at and we want to win.”

Hamstring injury could end Adrian Beltre’s season

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre will have an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of a strained left hamstring that could threaten to end his 20th MLB season only weeks after getting his 3,000th career hit.

Beltre was injured when fielding a slow short hopper in the seventh inning of the Rangers' 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday. Beltre took a couple of steps after fielding the ball and it became immediately clear when he hopped up awkwardly without trying to make a throw that something was wrong.

“It's not good,” a clearly distraught Beltre said afterward about his level of pain.

When asked if he thought he could play, the 38-year-old third baseman responded, “As of now, I don't think so. Let's see what happens tomorrow with the MRI, and then we take a couple of days and see how it goes.”

Beltre missed the first 51 games this season because of calf issues. Beltre has had several leg issues, including missing more than a month during the 2011 season when straining his left hamstring.

In 80 games played since making his debut May 29, Beltre is hitting .315 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs. He became the 31st player in major league history to reach 3,000 career hits when he doubled in a home game July 30 against Baltimore.

Etc.

The Rangers have acquired right-handed starter Miguel Gonzalez from the Chicago White Sox for a minor league infielder. ... Astros catcher Evan Gattis was placed on the 10-day DL with right wrist soreness.