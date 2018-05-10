MLB: David Price has carpal tunnel syndrome

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was diagnosed Wednesday with carpal tunnel syndrome after twice experiencing numbness in his pitching hand this season.
"For me this is quote-unquote good news compared to anything else," manager Alex Cora said.
Price was sent to Boston from New York on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session Sunday. He was forced from a game April 11 with the same symptoms after giving up four runs in the first inning, the shortest start of his career.
Cora described it as a "mild case of carpal tunnel" and said Price will rejoin the team Thursday. He'll throw at Yankee Stadium, and then the team will re-evaluate his status.
Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 earned-run average.
Etc.
Oakland Athletics right-hander Trevor Cahill was put on the 10-day disabled list because of an impingement in his pitching elbow. Cahill is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts. ...
Baltimore Orioles reliever Darren O'Day was put on the DL because of a hyperextended elbow. He is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA and two saves. ...
The Arizona Diamondbacks can leave Chase Field to find a new home by 2022 without penalty following a vote by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.