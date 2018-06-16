MLB: Richard Bleier could be out for season

Baltimore Orioles reliever Richard Bleier is likely lost for the year with a shoulder injury, yet another setback for the team with the worst record in the major leagues.
Bleier (3-0, 1.93 ERA) was the most effective pitcher in a bullpen that only recently got back injured Zach Britton and Darren O’Day.
Bleier walked off the mound in pain Wednesday after throwing a seventh-inning pitch against Boston. An MRI exam determined the injury to be a left shoulder latissimus strain, which probably will require surgery to repair.
Cleveland starting first baseman Yonder Alonso will miss at least three games after being placed on the family-medical-emergency list. ...
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is going on the disabled list after fracturing the fifth metacarpal in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch at Miami on Thursday.