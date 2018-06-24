MLB: Blue Jays put pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia on DL

The Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday put pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia on the 10-day disabled list.
Sanchez suffered a right finger bruise before starting in an 8-5 loss to the Angels on Thursday, giving up two runs in one inning before leaving. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 earned-run average.
Garcia is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder, manager John Gibbons said. Garcia is 0-6 in his last 10 starts and has not won since April 17.
Etc.
Outfielder Domingo Santana was optioned to triple A by the Milwaukee Brewers. He is batting .249 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 189 at-bats after batting .278 with 30 home runs and 85 RBIs last season. ... Left-hander Andrew Miller won’t throw off a mound for 10 days and the Cleveland Indians said there’s no timetable for when their ace reliever will return from a sore right knee. ... Jose Ramirez of the Indians reached base in his 30th consecutive game.