MLB: Blue Jays put pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia on DL

Outfielder Domingo Santana was optioned to triple A by the Milwaukee Brewers. He is batting .249 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 189 at-bats after batting .278 with 30 home runs and 85 RBIs last season. ... Left-hander Andrew Miller won’t throw off a mound for 10 days and the Cleveland Indians said there’s no timetable for when their ace reliever will return from a sore right knee. ... Jose Ramirez of the Indians reached base in his 30th consecutive game.