MLB: Alcides Escobar’s string of games is over

Alcides Escobar was not in Kansas City’s lineup Sunday for the first time since 2015.
The shortstop had started 421 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors.
“I told him three weeks ago, ‘Look this is probably going to come to an end somewhere down the road,’” manager Ed Yost said. “Today is the day I decided to do it. It’s as simple as that. I’ve got other guys I need to play.”
Escobar, 31, is hitting .194 in 309 at-bats.
Texas acquired pitchers Cory Gearrin and Jason Bahr, and outfielder Austin Jackson from San Francisco for a player to be named or cash considerations. ...
Shin-Soo Choo hit an infield single with two outs in the ninth inning, extending his on-base streak to 47 games and setting a Texas record. Julio Franco had set the record with 46 in 1993. ...
Toronto designated hitter Kendrys Morales hit his 10th home run and became the fifth Cuban player to hit 200 in the majors. ...
Disabled list additions: Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun (back) and catcher Manny Pina (biceps strain).