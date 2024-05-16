Advertisement
Oaks Christian sophomore Max Emberson wins Southern Section individual golf title

Max Emberson, shown at last week’s Northern Regional, won the Southern Section individual golf championship on Thursday at Temecula Creek Golf Inn Golf Course.
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Sophomore Max Emberson, of Oaks Christian, shot 8-under 64 to win the Southern Section individual golf championship on Thursday at Temecula Creek Inn Golf Course. He held on for a one-stroke victory over Nixon Lauritzen of Temescal Canyon.

Emberson finished second at the Northern regional qualifier on Monday.

The top four team scores advance to CIF/SCGA Regional tournament on May 22 at Serranos Golf Course. San Marcos, Palm Desert, Orange Lutheran and Oaks Christian move on.

Emberson shot 1-under 70 last year as a freshman to tie for 12th at the state championships.

He’s a resident of Thousand Oaks and continues the strong tradition of outstanding golfers from Ventura County.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

