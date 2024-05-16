Oaks Christian sophomore Max Emberson wins Southern Section individual golf title
Sophomore Max Emberson, of Oaks Christian, shot 8-under 64 to win the Southern Section individual golf championship on Thursday at Temecula Creek Inn Golf Course. He held on for a one-stroke victory over Nixon Lauritzen of Temescal Canyon.
Emberson finished second at the Northern regional qualifier on Monday.
The top four team scores advance to CIF/SCGA Regional tournament on May 22 at Serranos Golf Course. San Marcos, Palm Desert, Orange Lutheran and Oaks Christian move on.
Max Emberson wins Southern Section championship. pic.twitter.com/7APyzDbrYZ— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2024
Emberson shot 1-under 70 last year as a freshman to tie for 12th at the state championships.
He’s a resident of Thousand Oaks and continues the strong tradition of outstanding golfers from Ventura County.
Final team golf scores. Top four qualify for SGA Regional. pic.twitter.com/J85enaGCnM— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2024
