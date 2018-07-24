MLB: Brewers’ Brent Suter is out for year

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will have elbow ligament-replacement surgery and sit out the rest of the season.
Suter had an MRI examination Monday that revealed a torn ligament.
He pitched a career-high 1011/3 innings and is 8-7 with a 4.80 earned-run average in 20 appearances, including 18 starts.
Snell is put on DL
Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell was put on the 10-day disabled list because of fatigue in his throwing shoulder.
The Rays are hopeful that Snell will skip only one start.
Snell is 12-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 20 starts.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is batting .469 with five home runs in eight games against the Miami Marlins this year. ...
Right-hander Luis Severino lost to the Tampa Bay Rays but struck out eight batters in five innings to reach 504 and join Al Downing (644) and Lefty Gomez (511) as the only New York Yankees to get 500 strikeouts with the club before turning 25.