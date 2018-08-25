Advertisement

MLB: Giants' Buster Posey to have season-ending hip surgery

By Associated Press
Aug 25, 2018 | 2:05 PM
| SAN FRANCISCO
MLB: Giants' Buster Posey to have season-ending hip surgery
The Giants' Buster Posey walks in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. (Frank Franklin / Associated Press)

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will undergo hip surgery Monday in Colorado, ending what has been a painful and frustrating year for the six-time All-Star.

Posey revealed the decision to have the season-ending surgery following Friday night's loss to the Texas Rangers. Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed it prior to Saturday's game.

Advertisement

Posey has been playing in pain for much of the season, and it showed both in his numbers at the plate and in how he ran the bases. The 31-year-old went into Saturday hitting .284 but had only 41 RBIs and five home runs — his fewest since 2011, the year before Posey won the NL MVP award. No roster move was made, and Bochy said Posey was available to come off the bench in Saturday's game.

Advertisement
Advertisement