Cubs go from being no-hit to series lead over Nationals

Stephen Strasburg took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Game 1. Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into seventh inning of Game 3.

The Washington Nationals lost both games. Aces and all, they are one loss from a fourth consecutive first-round flameout.

This one was lost on a bloop single.

Anthony Rizzo hit it. Three defenders converged – one from left field, one from center field, one from shortstop. The ball dropped among them all, tantalizingly close to them all. There was nothing the Nationals could do but curse their fate, and face the cold reality that they have lost the two games started by their best pitchers.

The Chicago Cubs won Game 3 of the National League division series, 2-1. They won by scoring the decisive run on a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a bloop single.

They won. The Cubs lead the best-of-five series two games to one, with the Nationals facing elimination here Tuesday.

The winning rally was the antithesis of modern baseball, where managers sit back and let players hit home runs.

With the score tied, 1-1, Cubs pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella walked. Leonys Martin ran for him, and Jon Jay sacrificed him to second. Kris Bryant struck out, and the Cubs had two out and an open base with which to work.

The Nationals opted for left-hander Oliver Perez to face the left-handed Rizzo, with Willson Contreras on deck. The bloop single followed, and the Cubs are one victory away from the league championship series.

Scherzer, whose start had been delayed three days as he rehabilitated a hamstring cramp, was perfect through three innings. He maintained his velocity as the afternoon went on, but his command started to betray him. He hit a batter in the fourth, and he walked a batter in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

The no-hitter remained intact, but Scherzer had not pitched in two weeks. He had hoped to make 100 pitches, and he was at 90 entering the seventh inning. He struck out Willson Contreras, but Ben Zobrist doubled.

The no-hitter was done, and so was Scherzer. Washington manager Dusty Baker took the long, slow walk to remove Scherzer, who was at 98 pitches.

Baker had a right-hander and left-hander ready. The right-hander would have faced slugger Kyle Schwarber, so Baker opted for left-hander Sammy Solis. In turn, Cubs manager Joe Maddon opted for pinch-hitter Albert Almora.

Almora singled. Zobrist scored the tying run. Scherzer fumed, hands on hips in the Washington dugout.

The Cubs committed four errors on the day, the last two costing them the opportunity for a 1-0 victory.

The batted ball took flight, high and deep, with the wind pulling it toward the left-field line. Not the easiest play in the world for an amateur baseball player, but a routine fly ball for a major league outfielder.

Schwarber, whose position is best described as hitter, nonetheless arrived at the spot where the ball would descend. He reached up for the ball, and the ball hit his glove, but he could not catch it.

The ball rolled away, and Schwarber chased it. He reached down for the ball, and the ball hit his glove, but he could not scoop it. The ball rolled away again. Daniel Murphy, who should have returned to the dugout and taken a seat by then, had scooted to third base on the double error – one error on the missed catch, another on the missed scoop.

This was the sixth inning. The game was scoreless. The Cubs were being no-hit. That was tension enough for the Cubs, and now their left fielder had made two errors on the same play, and the Nationals had a man 90 feet from scoring.

Three pitches later, Murphy scored, as Ryan Zimmerman’s double gave the Nationals the run.

The Cubs’ defense first turned porous in the third inning. After Michael Taylor singled to start the inning, Scherzer batted for the Nationals. With Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo charging the plate in anticipation of a sacrifice bunt, Quintana tried a pickoff throw.

Taylor took second on the error, but Scherzer struck out and Turner fouled out. Bryce Harper grounded to second base for what should have been the third out, but the Cubs had altered their lineup against Scherzer, so slick-fielding Javier Baez was on the bench.

Zobrist, moved from the outfield to second base for the day, booted the ball for the Cubs’ second error of the inning. That was the only time the Nationals put a runner in scoring position against Quintana, until the sixth, but right fielder Jason Heyward made a nice running catch of an Anthony Rendon line drive to end the inning.

