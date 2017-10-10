Rain forces Cubs-Nationals NLDS game postponed until Wednesday

The Dodgers will have to wait at least one more day to learn their opponent in the National League Championship Series.

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals were rained out Tuesday, pushing Game 4 of their NL division series to Wednesday at 1 p.m. PDT.

The Dodgers won’t mind, of course. They caught a break when the Arizona Diamondbacks had to use top starter Robbie Ray in relief during the wild-card game, rendering him unavailable for Game 1 of the division series and relatively ineffective in Game 2.

Now, while the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw relax in advance of Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday, their opponent might exhaust its pitching staff Wednesday and Thursday, then fly across the country to Los Angeles.

The Cubs could have clinched the series with a victory Tuesday. Now they must wait a day, and they must try to beat a more menacing pitcher.

Tanner Roark will remain the Nationals starter tomorrow. The rainout would had allow them to start Stephen Strasburg on regular rest Wednesday, but manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg was "under the weather." In Game 1, Strasburg took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in Game 3 on Monday, said he would be available to pitch in relief in a potential Game 5.

The Cubs will not alter their pitching plans. Jake Arrieta will remain their Game 4 starter, with Kyle Hendricks lined up for Game 5.

With rain in the forecast for late Tuesday, TBS and Major League Baseball had agreed to advance the scheduled start to 4:30 p.m. local time. Had the game started at 1 p.m., it likely would have been completed without interruption.

The possibility of a 1 p.m. start “never came up,” officials from TBS and MLB told The Times. The smaller daytime audience would have meant smaller ratings for TBS.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin