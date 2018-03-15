Dodgers power their way past the Rockies in Cactus League play

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood, paired with catcher Yasmani Grandal for the first time this spring, retired 16 of the 17 batters he faced in a minor league exhibition game. "It's nice to get anybody out," Wood said. "Doesn't matter who it is." He said he expected both of his remaining spring starts to come in Cactus League games. … Ross Stripling started the regular game, giving up one run and striking out four in three innings. … Left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, acquired in a trade last winter, walked two and threw two wild pitches in his one inning. His earned-run average: 7.71.