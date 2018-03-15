Dodgers power their way past the Rockies in Cactus League play

DODGERS 11, COLORADO 6
AT THE PLATE: Enrique Hernandez hit a three-run home run and a two-run double off right-hander Jon Gray, the Rockies' ace. Hernandez, a utility man who usually does not start against right-handed pitchers, has one career regular-season at-bat against Gray. How sick is Hernandez of hearing how he is a lefty-killer? "About as sick as I was when I had the flu earlier this spring," Hernandez said. He is a career .207 batter against right-handers, but he has six hits — five for extra bases — in 17 at-bats off righties this spring. … Catcher Kyle Farmer homered; he's batting .500 this spring. … Center fielder Chris Taylor has six doubles, tied for the Cactus League lead.
ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood, paired with catcher Yasmani Grandal for the first time this spring, retired 16 of the 17 batters he faced in a minor league exhibition game. "It's nice to get anybody out," Wood said. "Doesn't matter who it is." He said he expected both of his remaining spring starts to come in Cactus League games. … Ross Stripling started the regular game, giving up one run and striking out four in three innings. … Left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, acquired in a trade last winter, walked two and threw two wild pitches in his one inning. His earned-run average: 7.71.
EXTRA BASES: Corey Seager, slowly getting his sore right elbow ready for the season, played seven innings of that minor league exhibition game. He has yet to play shortstop in a Cactus League game but said he had no doubt he would be ready for opening day. … Infielder Rob Segedin and his wife, Robin, welcomed a baby girl named Roselily. The family also includes a boy named Robinson.
UP NEXT: Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals, today at 1 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
