MLB draft will be front-loaded with Los Angeles-area talent

The Cincinnati Reds have the second pick in this year’s Major League Baseball draft, putting them within arm’s reach of local phenom Hunter Greene, the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High pitcher and shortstop who is expected to be among the top three picks on Monday.

Long and lean and just 17, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Greene has drawn comparisons to Corey Seager of the Dodgers and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, jumbo-sized shortstops with soft hands, quick feet, strong arms, great body control and the raw power to mash baseballs 450 feet.

Rick Ingalls, a Southern California area scout for the Reds, has seen Greene play dozens of times and said he “compares favorably” to a pair of shortstops he evaluated as a national cross-checker for the Angels in 1992 and 1993: Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

“I can’t say he’ll be the next Jeter or A-Rod — those guys are Hall of Famers,” said Ingalls, who is 65 and in his 37th year of scouting. “I’m just saying that at 17 this kid has some qualities that, if things go the right way, he could be an every-day, better-than-average shortstop, and maybe a star.”

Or, he could be a Cy Young Award winner.

In addition to his fielding and hitting prowess, Greene, the subject of a May 1 Sports Illustrated cover story, throws a fastball that sits between 95-99 mph and has touched 102 mph.

No right-handed high-school pitcher has ever been the first overall selection in the draft. Greene would become the first if the Minnesota Twins use their top pick on him. He traveled to Minnesota to throw for team decision-makers on Friday.

As much as Ingalls covets Greene as a shortstop, he predicts Greene will be drafted as a pitcher.

“With his velocity, the mound is a faster track to the big leagues,” Ingalls said. “And there’s that age-old question with high school position players: Is he gonna hit? Who the heck knows? It’s hard to hit in the big leagues.”

Greene and Louisville first baseman/pitcher Brendan McKay, who hit four homers in a game against Eastern Kentucky on April 25, lead a talented crop of two-way stars who are good enough to be high draft picks as pitchers or position players.

Included in the group are Huntington Beach High standouts Nick Pratto, a crafty left-handed pitcher and slick-fielding first baseman who hits with power to all fields, and Hagen Danner, a hard-throwing right-hander with a sharp curve and a seasoned catcher with eye-popping power.

Greene (one), San Juan Capistrano JSerra shortstop Royce Lewis (five), Pratto (24), Santa Maria Righetti pitcher Matt Sauer (28), Dana Hills pitcher Hans Crouse (37), Danner (62) and Orange Lutheran outfielder Garrett Mitchell (63) are among the local high school players who are listed among the top 70 draft prospects in Baseball America’s pre-draft rankings.

“It’s a wonderful crop of young kids in Southern California, as solid as it’s been in a while,” said one longtime National League scout, who was among several evaluators who spoke anonymously because they lacked permission from their teams.

Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times Hagen Danner has caught Nick Pratto for the last two years after the two starred on the 2011 Little League World Series title team. Hagen Danner has caught Nick Pratto for the last two years after the two starred on the 2011 Little League World Series title team. (Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times)

While most scouts believe Pratto is a better fit at first base than on the mound, there is more of a split on Greene and Danner. A game in early May showed the conundrum facing talent evaluators.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Danner, who starred with Pratto on the 2011 Little League World Series championship team from Huntington Beach, has excellent control of a fastball that sits between 90-93 mph and touches 95 mph, a tight overhand curve and a good changeup.

While noting Danner’s pitching attributes, a national cross-checker for an American League team saw the catcher slug a pair of 400-foot home runs in a lopsided victory over Huntington Beach Marina on May 4.

“He got into those pretty good,” the scout said. “That’s the thing that gives him a chance as a position guy, that kind of power.”

A National League special assignment scout in attendance was impressed with Danner’s play behind the plate.

“I think there’s some technique things he can work on, but that’s what player-development is for,” he said. “You can tell he has some pretty good arm strength. There’s a lot to like.”

Another National League scout described Danner as “a hit-and-miss guy for me,” because Danner’s swing can be long at times.

“When he hits it, he has power, no doubt,” the scout said. “He also swings and misses. He has a live arm and a good breaking pitch. I’d go that route with him.”

Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times Huntington Beach's Hagen Danner also has a fastball that has been up to 95 mph. Huntington Beach's Hagen Danner also has a fastball that has been up to 95 mph. (Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times)

Danner, who has signed with UCLA, doesn’t have a preference.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel very comfortable at both positions,” he said. “I just want to play baseball, keep working hard and pursue my dream.”

The 6-2, 200-pound Pratto, a teammate of Danner’s on the U.S. 18-and-under national team the past two summers, mixes excellent command of a fastball that touches 91 mph with a superb changeup.

“It’s a pretty loose and easy delivery, but he’s such a good bat, I don’t think he’s gonna pitch,” said an NL player personnel director. “He has power and plays a really good first base. He struggles a little with left-handed pitching — it’s one of his only weaknesses. If the bat didn’t work, you could pitch him, definitely.”

The AL cross-checker said if Pratto went to college, “he would have a chance to do both.” But Pratto’s advanced plate discipline from the left side, his bat-to-ball skills and what the NL special assignment scout called “an elite glove at first base” will probably steer him toward the field.