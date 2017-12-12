MLB: Brandon Morrow agrees to deal with the Cubs

Right-hander Brandon Morrow agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, taking one of the top free-agent relievers off the market.

Morrow, 33, had a 6-0 record, 2.06 earned-run average and two saves in 45 appearances for the Dodgers last season. He pitched in 14 playoff games, helping the Dodgers eliminate the Cubs in the National League Championship Series.

Morrow could step into the closer role for Chicago. Wade Davis had a career-high 32 saves for the Cubs and made the NL All-Star team, but he is a free agent.

The Cubs also announced they had agreed to a two-year deal with left-hander Drew Smyly. He is recovering from elbow ligament-replacement surgery and might not be able to return next season.

Yankees get outfielder Jabari Blash from Padres

The New York Yankees sent third baseman Chase Headley, pitcher Bryan Mitchell and $500,000 to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Jabari Blash.

Headley, 33, hit .273 with 12 home runs and 61 runs batted in this year and has a .264 average with 130 homers and 592 RBIs in 11 seasons. He is returning to the Padres, with whom he hit a career-high 31 homers and had an NL-leading 115 RBIs in 2012.

Mitchell was 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA this year in one start and 19 relief appearances.

Blash hit .213 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

Padres acquire infielder Deion Tansel

San Diego also acquired infielder Deion Tansel from Tampa Bay for infielder Ryan Schimpf.