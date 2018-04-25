MLB: Commissioner Rob Manfred likes pace of play

San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer was put on the family medical leave list. ... Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia was put on the disabled list because of a strained hamstring. ... Rain forced the postponement of the Tampa Bay-Baltimore game, which will be made up May 12 as part of a doubleheader, and the Detroit-Pittsburgh game, which will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader. There have been 28 games postponed this season.