MLB: Chris Tillman (1-5) goes on DL

The New York Mets will skip struggling left-hander Jason Vargas' next turn in the rotation Tuesday. Manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that Vargas will instead throw a simulated game before the Mets host Toronto. Vargas is 0-3 with a 13.86 ERA since returning from surgery on his right hand. ... The Texas Rangers activated second baseman Rougned Odor from the 10-day disabled list and he was in the starting lineup against the Houston Astros. ... The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners were rained out and will play a doubleheader Saturday at Detroit.