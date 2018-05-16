MLB: Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock suffers a broken thumb

Right-hander Carson Smith dislocated his pitching shoulder when he threw his glove in the dugout after leaving Boston's 6-5 loss to Oakland on Monday and was put on the 10-day disabled list. ... Carson Fulmer will pitch Friday at Texas instead of Wednesday at Pittsburgh because the Chicago White Sox want the right-hander to get extra time between starts. ... Landing on the disabled list: Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre (hamstring), St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright (elbow), San Diego rookie left-hander Joey Lucchesi (hip).