MLB: Abad faces 80-game ban

Pitcher Fernando Abad, an eight-year major league veteran who ended last season with the Boston Red Sox, has been suspended 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the steroid Stanozolol.
The suspension of the 32-year-old left-hander was announced Thursday by the commissioner’s office. In addition, Chicago Cubs pitcher David Garner was banned for 100 games following a third violation for a drug of abuse. Garner, on the roster of triple-A Iowa, was suspended for 50 games on March 23 after his second violation for a drug of abuse.
Abad was 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA in 48 games with the Red Sox last year, became a free agent and agreed to a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies before he was released March 21.
Etc.
The Texas Rangers gave general manager Jon Daniels a multiyear contract extension. Daniels’ contract had been scheduled to expire at the end of this season. He is in his 13th season as general manager. ... New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery had Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined until the second half of next season or possibly 2020.