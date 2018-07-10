MLB: Posey to sit out All-Star game

San Francisco catcher Buster Posey will miss the All-Star game because of lingering inflammation in his right hip.
Manager Bruce Bochy made the announcement Monday before a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Posey is scheduled to have an injection Sunday.
Posey began Monday batting .285 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games. Bochy believes the hip has affected Posey’s power.
New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier, who’d never been on the disabled list before this season, went on it for the second time with a strained muscle in his rib cage. ... Washington activated catcher Matt Wieters. ... Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos, an All-Star starter and potential free agent, expects to be traded and wouldn’t mind going back to Washington. “I’ve got good memories over there,” he said. “If I get traded, it would be fun to be back there.” ... Kaito Yuki, a 16-year-old pitcher from Japan, signed a minor league contract with Kansas City.