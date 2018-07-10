MLB: Posey to sit out All-Star game

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier, who’d never been on the disabled list before this season, went on it for the second time with a strained muscle in his rib cage. ... Washington activated catcher Matt Wieters. ... Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos, an All-Star starter and potential free agent, expects to be traded and wouldn’t mind going back to Washington. “I’ve got good memories over there,” he said. “If I get traded, it would be fun to be back there.” ... Kaito Yuki, a 16-year-old pitcher from Japan, signed a minor league contract with Kansas City.