MLB: Astros demote reliever Giles

Reliever Ken Giles was optioned to triple A on Wednesday by the Houston Astros, a day after he appeared to curse at manager A.J. Hinch when lifted from a game against the Oakland Athletics.
The Astros said the move wasn’t related to the incident.
“We need to get his pitching right,” Hinch said. “He’s had an up-and-down season. He’s had signs that things are good. He’s had some bad games. He’s had some meltdowns. But we need to get him right. He’s not right and we’ve got to get him right mentally and physically to make sure he’s a good contributor to a ’pen.”
Giles is 0-2 with a 4.99 earned-run average in 34 appearances.
Etc.
The Philadelphia Phillies adjusted their rotation for a series against the Miami Marlins to allow ace Aaron Nola to pitch in the All-Star game next week. Nola will pitch Saturday and Zach Eflin will pitch Sunday. ... Reliever Bruce Rondon was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox. ... Pitcher Fernando Salas was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... Catcher Cameron Rupp was released by the Minnesota Twins. ... Disabled list additions: Baltimore Orioles pitcher Andrew Cashner (neck strain), Twins reliever Addison Reed (triceps tightness).