MLB: Weaver cuts finger on tray

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Luke Weaver cut his right index finger while opening a food tray in the clubhouse at Kansas City and was scratched from his Sunday start against the Royals.
Weaver suffered the cut Saturday on the aluminum foil covering a tray.
“He probably could have started, but it just made sense to not push it and have him throw 90 or 100 pitches. We didn’t want him to miss another start,” manager Mike Shildt said.
Weaver is 6-10 with a 4.66 earned-run average in 23 starts.
Boston left-hander Chris Sale is 7-0 over his last nine starts and has a 0.20 ERA over his last seven outings. ... Seattle completed a sweep of a four-game series against Houston for the first time. ... Toronto infielder Yangervis Solarte was put on the disabled list because of a strained oblique.