MLB: Randal Grichuk suffers scare on play

Toronto right fielder Randal Grichuk is day to day after slamming face-first into a security guard’s chair while chasing a foul ball against Cleveland on Sunday.
Concussion tests were negative but Grichuk has bruises and abrasions on the face.
Etc.
The game between the Chicago Cubs and host Washington was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for Thursday afternoon. ... The game between Miami and host Pittsburgh was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for Oct. 1, the day after the regular season is scheduled to end. It was not clear whether the game will be played if it does not affect the postseason race.