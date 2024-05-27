Dodgers’ Monday road game against Mets postponed by weather

A day after their finale in Cincinnati was delayed by rain, pictured above, the Dodgers’ road game against the Mets was postponed Monday.

After having their Sunday game in Cincinnati delayed by rain, the Dodgers never even made it on the field Monday in New York, with their Memorial Day game against the Mets getting postponed by weather.

The teams will instead play a double-header Tuesday at Citi Field, before concluding the three-game series Wednesday.

Tyler Glasnow will start Game 1 of Tuesday’s double-header, which will start at 1:10 p.m. PDT. Gavin Stone will start Game 2 of the traditional single-admission double-header.

James Paxton is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, in what would be his first start this season on normal four days’ rest.

The Dodgers came to New York in the midst of a season-long five-game losing streak, and a 7-9 record in their last 16 games overall.

The club’s offense has struggled of late, with the Dodgers averaging just 3.5 runs per game since the start of their slide on May 10 (sixth-fewest in the majors during that span). However, they remain safely in first place in the National League West, entering Monday with a 5 ½ game lead in the division.

Injured pitchers Bobby Miller (shoulder) and Evan Phillips (hamstring) both began a rehab assignment Sunday with single A Rancho Cucamonga. Miller, who has been out since early April, gave up three runs in a three-inning start, striking out four batters while walking two and yielding four hits. Phillips followed him with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two.