Complaints about field conditions at Lake Elsinore surface for championship baseball games
By the time the Southern Section plays its Division 1 championship baseball game on Saturday night at Lake Elsinore’s Storm Stadium, it will be the eighth game played over two days and the infield grass can be called anything but pristine, raising questions what the field might look like for Corona taking on Harvard-Westlake.
“It looks like sand. It’s horrible,” JSerra coach Brett Kay said. “I think it’s a bad look.”
The problem for the Southern Section, according to spokesman Thom Simmons, is that there were no adequate facilities available elsewhere, from college stadiums to professional stadiums.
The City Section will get to play its championship game on May 25 at Dodger Stadium.
