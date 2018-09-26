MLB: Larkin not managerial candidate for the Reds

David Wright has been reinstated from the disabled list and added to the New York Mets’ active roster for the first time since June 3, 2016. ... Mets assistant general manager John Ricco says he fully anticipates rookie skipper Mickey Callaway to return next year despite New York’s disappointing season. ... The makeup game between the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates originally scheduled for the day after the regular season ends has been canceled after both teams were eliminated from playoff contention. ... Aaron Hicks should recover from a tight left hamstring in a few days and return to the New York Yankees lineup this week, according to manager Aaron Boone. ... Slugger Kris Bryant left the Cubs game against the Pirates because of a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.