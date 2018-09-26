MLB: Larkin not managerial candidate for the Reds

Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin is not a candidate to become the Cincinnati Reds manager.
Dick Williams, president of baseball operations said Tuesday that Larkin prefers to remain in his current role of helping develop minor league players.
A Cincinnati native, Larkin spent his 19-year big league career with the Reds.
Manager Bryan Price was fired on April 19 after a 3-15 start.
Russell remains on leave
Chicago manager Joe Maddon says it would not be a distraction if shortstop Addison Russell plays again for the Cubs. Maddon has “no idea” if he will and knows “nothing about the process playing itself out.”
Russell has not been with the team since Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave Friday following a blog post attributed to Melissa Reidy containing allegations of emotional and physical abuse while they were married. Russell has denied the accusations.
Etc.
David Wright has been reinstated from the disabled list and added to the New York Mets’ active roster for the first time since June 3, 2016. ... Mets assistant general manager John Ricco says he fully anticipates rookie skipper Mickey Callaway to return next year despite New York’s disappointing season. ... The makeup game between the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates originally scheduled for the day after the regular season ends has been canceled after both teams were eliminated from playoff contention. ... Aaron Hicks should recover from a tight left hamstring in a few days and return to the New York Yankees lineup this week, according to manager Aaron Boone. ... Slugger Kris Bryant left the Cubs game against the Pirates because of a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.