MLB report: Red Sox pitcher David Price will not need surgery

After David Price consulted two renowned orthopedic doctors, the Boston Red Sox said Friday the star pitcher will not need surgery or an injection in his ailing left arm.

Price traveled to Indianapolis on Thursday for a consultation with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who were at the NFL scouting combine. Price is expected to return Saturday to Boston's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11,” Price tweeted Friday.

Manager John Farrell said the findings represented a best-case scenario for Price, who will rest and receive treatment for the next seven to 10 days. It is uncertain when the left-hander will resume throwing.

“A very positive exam given the concern a couple days ago,” Farrell said after Boston's 9-1 win over Atlanta in Kissimmee, Fla. “The approach we're going to take with him is he'll receive medication and treatment in the next seven to 10 days. We'll re-evaluate him at that time.”

Price felt discomfort in his left elbow and forearm on Wednesday, a day after a two-inning, 38-pitch simulated game. He was scratched from his first scheduled spring training start, on Sunday. Price had an MRI exam on Wednesday, which showed swelling and fluid near the ulnar collateral ligament.

“As we talked about him experiencing the type of forearm issue in spring training, it may be a little more intensified this year, but still, this is the spring training arm he goes through,” Farrell said.

Strasburg changes delivery

Stephen Strasburg avoided a windup for all 23 of his pitches in a 2-1, 10-inning loss by a Washington Nationals split squad to the St. Louis Cardinals, his first appearance of spring training.

“I'm not trying to reinvent myself, but just trying to simplify things as much as I can and be able to repeat my mechanics,” Strasburg said. “I feel like as I've gotten older, for whatever reason, the windup's just been an issue as far as getting that right feeling of staying on the mound, not drifting too much toward first- or third-base side on my leg kick, and sticking the landing a little bit better.”

Strasburg came up with the idea after watching Texas' Yu Darvish and Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco. He approached pitching coach Mike Maddux about it at the start of spring training.

Etc.

Johnny Cueto is finally scheduled to arrive at San Francisco Giants camp on Friday, and the Dominican right-hander will likely not pitch in the World Baseball Classic — at least in the first round. Cueto's father has been ill, so the pitcher wanted to bring him to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic. That delayed his arrival by a couple weeks so that a visa could be obtained for his father. Cueto has been working out at the Giants' facility in the Dominican. … A South Korean court has handed Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang a suspended two-year prison sentence for fleeing the scene after crashing a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol. The sentence handed down Friday by the Seoul Central District Court was a heavier punishment than the $13,000 fine prosecutors had sought, but still clears the 29-year-old Kang to join the Pirates for the new baseball season.