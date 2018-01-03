Best 2018 MLB promotion: Oakland A's offer free admission on April 17

For one night, the game is on the house.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary in Oakland, the Athletics are offering free admission to their April 17 game against the Chicago White Sox. Parking is free as well.

The game marks 50 years to the day when the A’s made their Oakland debut, a 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The A’s got two hits that day. Rick Monday, now a Dodgers broadcaster, hit a home run. The other Oakland hit: a single by future A’s and Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, the only hit he would get all season.

Free tickets will be available Jan. 10 at athletics.com/50.

The A’s, then and now, play in the Oakland Coliseum. The multipurpose stadium is about to lose the Raiders for the second time, and the A’s have been trying to find a new home for more than a decade. They have been silent on their search since their plan for a downtown ballpark collapsed last month.

