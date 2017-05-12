Oakland Athletics introduce monthly pass that costs just a little more than a single-game ticket

The Oakland Athletics have the second-worst attendance rate of any team in Major League Baseball. They average 16,159 fans per game, meaning more than half the seats at Oakland Coliseum are often empty.

So what’s a team to do to get more fans to come to games, short of giving tickets away? The A’s have come up with a pretty interesting idea.

Starting in June, fans will be able to purchase a monthly ballpark pass — good for admission to any home game that month, as long as there’s no sellout — for $19.99.

The cheapest individual-game seats available for A’s games are $15, according to the team's website. So for just five bucks more, a diehard fan could attend all 15 home games in June. That comes out to $1.33 per game. Not bad.

Obviously, the A’s aren’t going to make much of (or any) profit off the sales of the monthly passes. But the promotion should draw more fans — and fans like to buy things such as concessions and merchandise.

Sounds like something that could work out well for the organization and the fans.

