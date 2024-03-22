What is the get-in price for Dodgers home opener? Half the team’s on-sale price
When the Dodgers put tickets to their home opener on sale last month — available in several presales, and then to the general public — the cheapest ticket appeared to be $199.
Los Angeles is an event town, and what bigger event than Shohei Ohtani’s first home opener with the team that signed him to the richest contract in baseball history?
But, six days before the home opener, it appears the Dodgers came in too high on how much L.A. fans would pay just to be there.
The “get-in price” — that is, what would it cost just to get in — has dropped so dramatically that Vivid Seats offered tickets for as low as $90 on Friday morning. The resale site offered hundreds of tickets for under $100 and more than 1,400 for under $125.
The Dodgers have yet to put single-game tickets on sale, but the prices on secondary markets are soaring.
Seat Geek, another resale site, also offered tickets for under $100.
The Dodgers, like many other teams, control much of the resale market. On their website, and on the resale market, ticket prices are constantly adjusted based on supply and demand.
On Friday morning, the cheapest ticket the Dodgers offered for their home opener was priced at $139.
More to Read
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.