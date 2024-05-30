Angels can’t hold back Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in loss to Yankees

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge scores after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of an 8-3 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium on Thursday.

Aaron Judge hit his 275th home run, Juan Soto broke things open with a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees beat the Angels 8-3 on Thursday night, when a pair of streaks ended.

Anthony Volpe went 0 for four, ending his hitting streak at 21 games. He matched Arizona’s Ketel Marte for the longest in the majors this season.

Carlos Rodón (7-2) allowed three runs in six-plus innings, ending the starting staff’s MLB-record run in which they had gone at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer in 16 games.

Logan O’Hoppe hit his fourth home run in eight games, but the Angels’ home woes continued. They dropped five of six during their homestand and are 7-21 at the Big A this season.

Judge has 18 homers, which is tied with Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Houston’s Kyle Tucker for the MLB lead. With a two-run shot off Patrick Sandoval (2-8) in the fourth inning, Judge joined Lou Gehrig as the only Yankees players to have at least 12 home runs and 12 doubles in a calendar month. Gehrig accomplished the feat in July 1930.

After Soto led off the inning with a walk, Judge put the Yankees on top when he connected on a sweeper by Sandoval that didn’t have much break and drove it 433 feet into the stands in left-center. The homer also tied Judge with Jorge Posada for eighth in franchise history.

O’Hoppe’s solo shot in the second was the only hit Rodón allowed in six innings. The left-hander hit the wall in the seventh, when the first three runners reached base. He was lifted after Kevin Pillar’s RBI double.

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers during the second inning against the New York Yankees on Thursday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Angels had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh when Cole Tucker’s base hit to left drove in Pillar to end the starters’ streak.

Rodón, who has won his last five starts, allowed only three hits, walked one and struck out five.

The Yankees had a 2-1 lead after six innings before breaking it open. Adam Cimber, who came in for starter Patrick Sandoval, allowed five of the six hitters he faced to reach base, including four via walk.

Cimber walked Oswaldo Cabrera and Volpe with the bases loaded to make it 4-1. José Suarez came in and was greeted with Soto’s three-run triple into the right-field corner.

Sandoval struck out seven in six innings and allowed two runs and two hits.

Injury update: Angels third baseman Miguel Sanó (left knee inflammation) has had his rehab stint delayed after he accidentally burned himself with a heating pad Sunday while trying to treat the knee.

Up next for Angels: A three-game road trip in Seattle. Right-hander José Soriano (2-5, 3.61 ERA) takes the mound Friday.