AGBU basketball coach Nareg Kopooshian to be assistant for Armenia national team

AGBU coach Nareg Kopooshian will be an assistant for the Armenia national team.
(Nareg Kopooshian)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Nareg Kopooshian, the basketball coach at AGBU, will join the Armenia national team as an assistant coach this summer and will have a reunion with his former player, Avand Dorian, who will be a member of the team.

NBA coach Rex Kalamian, a former Clippers assistant, is the head coach.

Dorian graduated last year and will be trying to join USC‘s team as a walk-on.

The Armenia national team’s training camp will be held in Los Angeles next month and the team will play games at Cal State Los Angeles on June 21 and 23. The team is preparing for a FIBA qualifier tournament in November.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

