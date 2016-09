Sportswriters Blues: The Ellis trade, Trout's car accident and rewriting game stories on deadline

Former Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis plays in the red of the Philadelphia Phillies after the Dodgers traded him away in August. The Times' Pedro Moura and Andy McCullough discuss the the value of Ellis, who was a favorite of Dodgers teammates and fans.

