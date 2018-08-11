Stat corner: Most games played at each position

We’ll take a break this week from looking at one of those newfangled analytical stats and go with something simple: Who played the most games at each position?
Here are the top five for each, along with the highest active player (through Thursday):
Catcher
1. Ivan Rodriguez, 2,427
2. Carlton Fisk, 2,226
3. Bob Boone, 2,225
4. Gary Carter, 2,056
5. Jason Kendall, 2,025
14. Yadier Molina, 1,798
First base
1. Eddie Murray, 2,413
2. Jake Beckley, 2,383
3. Fred McGriff, 2,239
4. Mickey Vernon, 2,237
5. Todd Helton, 2,178
37. Albert Pujols, 1,793
Second base
1. Eddie Collins, 2,650
2. Joe Morgan, 2,527
3. Roberto Alomar, 2,320
4. Lou Whitaker, 2,308
5. Nellie Fox, 2,295
13. Robinson Cano, 1,995
Third base
1. Brooks Robinson, 2,870
2. Adrian Beltre, 2,745
3. Graig Nettles, 2,412
4. Gary Gaetti, 2,282
5. Wade Boggs, 2,215
Shortstop
1. Omar Vizquel, 2,709
2. Derek Jeter, 2,674
3. Luis Aparicio, 2,581
4. Ozzie Smith, 2,511
5. Cal Ripken Jr., 2,302
49. Jose Reyes, 1,622
Left field
1. Barry Bonds, 2,715
2. Rickey Henderson, 2,421
3. Luis Gonzalez, 2,418
4. Zack Wheat, 2,328
5. Lou Brock, 2,161
13. Matt Holliday, 1,698
Center field
1. Willie Mays, 2,829
2. Tris Speaker. 2,691
3. Steve Finley, 2,314
4. Willie Davis, 2,239
5. Ken Griffey Jr., 2,145
29. Adam Jones, 1,588
Right field
1. Roberto Clemente, 2,305
2. Paul Waner, 2,250
3. Harry Hooper, 2,183
4. Hank Aaron, 2,174
5. Mel Ott, 2,161
13. Nick Markakis, 1,892
Pitcher
1. Jesse Orosco, 1,252
2. Mike Stanton, 1,178
3. John Franco, 1,119
4. Mariano Rivera, 1,115
5. Dennis Eckersley, 1,071
34. Fernando Rodney, 874
DH
1. David Ortiz, 2,029
2. Harold Baines, 1,643
3. Hal McRae, 1,426
4. Edgar Martinez, 1,403
5. Frank Thomas, 1,310
15. Kendrys Morales, 782