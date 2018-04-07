Three up, three down: Cheers for Ohtani; Boos for Kapler, Stanton

The 32/100 club: Charlie Blackmon took the money and ran. The Colorado Rockies signed their All-Star center fielder to an extension that guarantees him $108 million over six years. He'll turn 32 this summer, and he could have been a free agent this fall. The only player so old to sign for at least $100 million within the last six years: pitcher Zack Greinke. As teams shy away from paying players for past performance, and with his performance heavily skewed by Coors Field, Blackmon almost certainly would not have gotten so rich an offer in free agency. The reaction to this deal was so heavily tilted in favor of Blackmon that you had to wonder what's in it for the Rockies. A better chance to win, and to keep franchise player Nolan Arenado away from free agency, or so they hope.