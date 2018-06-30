Three up, three down: What's trending in MLB

Let’s make a deal: The Angels were in great shape on June 9 at 37-28 and 3½ games back in the AL West. With a few bullpen upgrades and a left-handed bat, they seemed poised for a playoff push. Then they lost 13 of 17 games to fall 10 games out of the wild-card picture entering Friday, and they look more like trade-deadline sellers than buyers. But what, really, would they have to sell? Ian Kinsler? Kole Calhoun? Not the way they’re hitting. Justin Upton? Not with four years and $90 million left on the streaky slugger’s contract. Albert Pujols? Yeah, right. Their player with the most value, one who could most impact a contender, is pitcher Garrett Richards, a free agent after this season. So why not trade him this summer and try to re-sign him next winter?