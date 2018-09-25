Food service worker in Detroit charged with felony after video shows suspect spitting on pizza at Tigers game

A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been charged after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Jaylon Kerley of Detroit has been charged with a felony count of food law violations that's punishable by up to four years behind bars and a misdemeanor count of food law violations that's punishable by up to 90 days in jail. An arraignment is expected Tuesday.
Court records don't list a lawyer for Kerley.
The video appeared on Instagram over the weekend. Officials determined the video was recorded Friday, when the Detroit Tigers were hosting the Kansas City Royals. Kerley was arrested Sunday and was fired.
Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, said in a statement: “As soon as we became aware through social media of potential food tampering Friday night, we immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product. Food safety is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests.”