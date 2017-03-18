U.S. beats Dominican Republic, 6-3, in epic World Baseball Classic tilt

This was the best of the World Baseball Classic, the kind of night that brought to life the vision of this tournament: a sellout crowd, a nine-inning serenade of chants and cowbells and drums and horns, and a thriller between two of the world’s best teams.

It was loud. It was fun. It was tense.

And it was won by the United States, the team so often shamed for not persuading its best players to participate and not getting a championship performance out of the players that do.

Giancarlo Stanton launched an epic home run for the game-winning hit as Team USA beat the Dominican Republic, 6-3, in an elimination game Saturday at Petco Park.

For the Dominican, the defending champions, failing to qualify for the championship round is a national sin. The Americans, who have never won the WBC, advanced to a semifinal game Tuesday against Japan, the country that won the first two editions of the tournament.

The U.S. beat the Dominican for the first time in WBC history and avenged a first-round loss this month in which it blew a five-run lead to the Dominicans.

Luke Gregerson worked the ninth inning for the save, the last of four relievers that combined to hold the Dominicans to one run over five innings. Gregerson pitched here for five seasons but did not close, instead setting up Heath Bell and Huston Street for the Padres.

Stanton’s home run crashed against the side of the second deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building beyond the left field fence. But the home run that wasn’t might have been more memorable than the home run that was.

In the seventh inning, with the U.S. nursing a 4-2 lead, Adam Jones soared high above the center-field fence to rob Manny Machado – his Baltimore Orioles teammate – of a home run. The fans there did not exactly clear out for Jones, increasing what was already a very high degree of difficulty on the catch.

Machado, who had a bit of a strut as he left the batter’s box, rounded first base, removed his helmet and tipped it toward Jones.

The spectacular play became even more critical when Nelson Cruz followed with what would have been a game-tying home run; the Jones catch meant the Americans carried that 4-3 lead into the eighth inning. Andrew McCutchen’s two-run double in the eighth provided a welcome chance for the Americans to exhale.

Really, there might have been no moment more taut than the one in the fifth inning, when Pat Neshek struck out Starling Marte.

The Dominican had runners on second and third, representing the tying runs, with one out. Carlos Santana popped up, and Marte fouled off four pitches before striking out on a foul tip.

Neshek leaped off the mound. The crowd that had been chanting “U-S-A” exploded in celebration.

Stanton’s home run was a career moment for baseball’s most powerful slugger, who has had precious few team moments in his decorated career. He won the home run derby here, he has led his league in home runs, he is a three-time All-Star, and he is the $325 million owner of the richest contract in baseball history.

But he plays for the Miami Marlins, which means he has never played on a team that finished with a winning record, let alone made a postseason appearance. He suffered a season-ending injury when he hit was in the face by a pitch three years ago – he sustained facial fractures and required dental surgery – and he grieved along with his teammates at the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez last September.

The Americans rallied from a 2-0 deficit, tying the score in the third inning on a run-scoring ground out by Ian Kinsler and RBI double by Christian Yelich.

For the second consecutive game, the U.S. fell into a first-inning hole. One night after giving up four runs in the first inning in a loss to Puerto Rico – forcing the U.S. into Saturday’s elimination game – the possibility of another early rout loomed.

After U.S. starter Danny Duffy retired the leadoff batter, the next four Dominican batters reached base – on an error by shortstop Brandon Crawford, an RBI double by Cruz, a wild pitch by Duffy on a third strike, and an RBI single by Carlos Santana.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin