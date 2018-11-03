Mike Smith chooses to ride McKinzie in Breeders' Cup Classic

“Both are very similar, even in the way they look,” Smith said. “They are both very handy. They can both be forwardly placed. Or they can both sit off the pace. If they were to both jump quickly, I think McKinzie would be the quicker of the two. But in saying that, you could ask West Coast [to go to the front], like he did winning the Travers [last year], and he could be on the lead.”