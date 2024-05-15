Advertisement
Sports

Preakness Stakes favorite Muth scratched from race due to fever

Preakness favorite Muth has been ruled out of the second leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever.
(Benoit Photo via Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Preakness favorite Muth has been scratched from the 149th Preakness Stakes. The horse shipped Tuesday from Los Angeles to Newark and then vanned down to Pimlico arriving about midnight, accompanied by Bob Baffert’s top assistant Jimmy Barnes.

The 3-year-old spiked a 103 degree fever Wednesday morning and was pulled from the race. The usual temperature of a horse is between 99 and 101 degrees.

“We are sick about this,” Baffert said. “The horse had been doing very well. But we have to do what’s right for the horse.”

Advertisement

Baffert still has Imagination in what is now an eight-horse field.

Mystik Dan, winner of the Kentucky Derby, will most likely be the new favorite. On the morning line Muth was at 8-5 and Mystik Dan at 5-2.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Mystik Dan #3, ridden by jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr.

Sports

Preakness Stakes storylines: Will Mystik Dan be the next Triple Crown winner?

Even though Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby, Muth is expected to be the Preakness Stakes favorite. A look at who would be a good longshot to follow.

May 13, 2024

More to Read

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement