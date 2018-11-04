Accelerate breaks John Sadler's winless streak in big races at Breeders' Cup Classic

He started his Breeders’ Cup on Saturday when Selcourt gave up the lead and faded badly to finish 12th in the Filly & Mare Sprint. Then Catalina Cruiser, considered by many to be his best shot for a win, came up empty and finished sixth in the Dirt Mile. It was his first loss in five races after winning the San Diego Handicap and Pat O’Brien Stakes at Del Mar this summer. City Of Light , who won the race for Santa Anita-based Michael McCarthy, is the only horse to have beaten Accelerate this year, in the Oaklawn Handicap.