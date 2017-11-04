Gun Runner proves much the best winning the Breeders' Cup Classic

It wasn’t the passing of the torch. It wasn’t a race for the ages. In some ways it epitomized the strengths and weaknesses of the Del Mar racetrack. But Gun Runner, a horse from the east, took everything the west could throw at him to win the second-most prestigious race in the world, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

It was the first time in four years that trainer Bob Baffert didn’t win the race, and he had four horses in it. In fact, Baffert, considered by many to be the sport’s most elite trainer, didn’t win a race over two days of the Breeders’ Cup.

Del Mar was part of the story, influencing several outcomes, in the 13 million-dollar races. The short stretch meant that horses had to be on or near the lead to win the race. Only one of 13 races was won by a favorite, World Approval in the Mile.

Some horses, like the all-time leading money earner in North America, Arrogate, failed to win on this surface for the third time in as many tries. And he won last year’s Classic and this year’s Pegasus and Dubai World Cup with extraordinary effort and ease.

All of this is to take nothing away from Gun Runner, whose front-running style was perfect in this 1 1/4-mile race. He held the lead at every call over Collected until he pulled away mid-stretch to win by 2 1/4 lengths. Collected finished 1 1/4 lengths in front of Baffert stablemate West Coast to keep second.

Arrogate, the 2-1 favorite, spent most of the race near the back and could never get significant ground, finishing in dead heat for fifth with Gunnevera. War Story was fourth. The rest of the field, in order of finish, was Churchill, Mubtaahij, War Decree, Pavel and Win The Space.

After such a stellar career, Arrogate, who finished with seven wins in 11 races and more than $17 million in earnings, will be retired to stud.

Gun Runner paid $6.80, $4.40 and $3.20 for winning trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Florent Geroux.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

Follow John Cherwa on Twitter @jcherwa