Santa Anita finishing up negotiations to be host of next year’s Breeders’ Cup

This is late for the Breeders’ Cup to make an announcement about the next year’s event. The snags in negotiations almost always are the same: the cut of the money. For example, Santa Anita has new premium seating in the first turn. Tim Ritvo, Stronach Group’s chief operating officer, is going to want to help pay for those seats and would seek a bigger cut of that shared revenue than perhaps the Breeders’ Cup wants to give for those two days. That may not be the hold up, but it’s illustrative of the kind of issues that delay a final contract.