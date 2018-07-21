Tiger Woods makes charge at British Open leaderboard, shooting sizzling 66

Talk about backspin. Tiger Woods, with all the action of a well-struck wedge, spun the golf world back years Saturday, playing his way up the leaderboard of the British Open.
With wall-to-wall spectators pressed against the ropes to cheer him on or just get a glimpse of him, Woods put on a show at Carnoustie, making six birdies — punctuated by his signature fist pump — and finishing with a sizzling 66.
It was his best score in a weekend round of a major since the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
The 14-time Grand Slam winner, a 25-1 shot at the start of this tournament, is squarely in the hunt to claim another major championship, something he hasn’t done since the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Woods is at five under par. Through 16 holes Saturday, defending British Open champion Jordan Spieth leads the tournament at nine under par.
“It’s been a few years since I felt like this,” Woods said. “I played pretty similar to this at the Players Championship. Obviously, the fifth major, possibly, but not like this in one of these big four events.”
He had the most robust gallery — he always does — but that swelled as he birdied holes 9, 10 and 11. It was as if someone tilted the ground sideways and tapped everyone over to his side of the course.
For Shaun Norris, playing in the same pairing as Woods for the first time in his career, the electrified atmosphere was “pretty amazing.”
“It was five to 10 deep when we started our round, but round about the turn, it was 15 to 20 deep,” said Norris, who shot a 69. “It was definitely something I wasn’t used to.”
Woods, who started the day at even par, led the tournament for about 20 minutes at six under. He dropped a shot on the par-three 16th, however, and had to scramble to make par on 18 after his ball nearly bounced into the burn.
“I didn’t feel like I really made a bad swing until 18,” he said. “I really felt like I had control of the golf ball today. And on top of that, I made some longer putts, which was nice.
“There were a bunch of guys that were putting up great scores, and the course was gettable. I didn’t want to be too far back if the guys got to 10 under par today. I had to stay within reach. And five is definitely within reach.”
Norris asked Woods to autograph a couple of gloves for him after the round, gifts for some pals back home. A memorable experience for all — well, almost all.
“The only one who was unhappy was my mother,” the South African said. “She couldn’t get close enough to the ropes to watch me.”