Knowledge of caddies has turned golf into a team game

“Anybody can do 95% of what a caddie does,” Mackay said. “But the question is, are you capable of standing out in the 15th fairway with your player at Augusta National and talking him into a different club when he’s got all this adrenaline pumping through him and the tournament’s on the line? Not everybody can do that. I think that’s what separates the men from the boys out there, and it’s where caddies earn their keep. It comes down to club selection, and if you get that wrong enough, you’re not going to be in the business.”