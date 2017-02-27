College basketball: Virginia tames big men in upset

Kyle Guy scored 17 points, London Perrantes had 13 and No. 23 Virginia used a small lineup to neutralize No. 5 North Carolina’s size in a 53-43 victory Monday night at Charlottesville, Va.

Guy connected on five three-pointers for Virginia (20-9, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Perrantes made three, continuing to emerge from a shooting slump that contributed greatly to a four-game skid for the Cavaliers.

Joel Berry II scored 12 points to lead the Tar Heels (25-6, 13-4), who snapped a four-game winning streak. ACC player of the year contender Justin Jackson, who arrived averaging 19.9 points in league play, was guarded most of the night by Perrantes and scored only seven points and missed seven of his 10 shots.

at No. 1 Kansas 73, Oklahoma 63: Frank Mason III scored 23 points in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse and Devonte Graham made a series of crucial three-pointers in the second half as the Jayhawks rallied past the Sooners.

Graham finished with 16 points and Josh Jackson had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Big 12 champion Jayhawks (27-3, 15-2), who trailed, 54-42, before finishing the game on a 31-9 run.

Khadeem Lattin had 12 points and six rebounds for the Sooners (10-19, 4-13).

at No. 11 Baylor 71, No. 10 West Virginia 62: Johnathan Motley scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime as the Bears won their home finale.

Jo Lual-Acuil added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (24-6, 11-6 Big 12), which ended the game with a 30-13 run over the final nine minutes. Al Freeman had 12 with a pair of three-pointers in the closing stretch.

Jevon Carter had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (23-7, 11-6).

at Virginia Tech 66, No. 25 Miami 61: Ty Outlaw scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Hokies to their third straight win.

Outlaw, who was averaging five points per game, set a school record with eight three-pointers for the Hokies (21-8, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Miami (20-9, 10-7) had moved into the Associated Press’ top 25 for the first time this season earlier in the day.