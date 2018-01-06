College basketball: North Carolina St. stuns No. 2 Duke

Omer Yurtseven had 16 points while Torin Dorn made two crucial three-pointers in the final two minutes to help North Carolina State upset No. 2 Duke 96-85 on Saturday night.

It was the second win against a No. 2-ranked team this season for the host Wolfpack (11-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who upset Arizona in November.

The Wolfpack shot 55% after halftime, though the two biggest shots came from Dorn.

He first made a three-pointer from the corner with 2:02 left and N.C. State protecting a four-point lead. Then Dorn hit one to beat the shot clock on an inbounds pass while being fouled by Javin DeLaurier, a four-point play that pushed the Wolfpack to a 91-80 lead with 1:06 left.

Marvin Bagley III had 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-2, 1-2).

at Providence 81, No. 5 Xavier 72: Kyron Cartwright had 19 points, nine assists and four steals for the Friars (11-6, 2-2 Big East), who snapped the Musketeers’ 10-game winning streak. Kerem Kanter had 24 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes for Xavier (15-2, 3-1).

at No. 3 Villanova 100, Marquette 90: Jalen Brunson had 27 points and eight assists as the Wildcats bounced back from their lone loss. Villanova (14-1, 2-1 Big East) never trailed and shot 56% from the field to give coach Jay Wright his 400th win at Villanova.

at No. 6 West Virginia 89, No. 7 Oklahoma 76: Teddy Allen scored 20 points off the bench and Sagaba Konate had 14 of his 16 points in the second half for the Mountaineers (14-1, 3-0 Big 12), who won their 14th game in a row. Freshman Trae Young, the nation's scoring and assists leader, scored 29 points on eight-of-22 shooting for Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1).

No. 8 Virginia 61, No. 12 North Carolina 49: Devon Hall scored 16 points for the Cavaliers (14-1, 3-0 ACC), who won their sixth consecutive game. The Tar Heels (12-4, 1-2) were held to 29.6% shooting and allowed 25 points off of 19 turnovers.

Louisiana State 69, No. 11 Texas A&M 68: Tremont Waters scored 21 points, including an off-balance three-pointer with one second remaining, to lift the Tigers (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference). The Aggies (11-4, 0-3)had a chance to take a three-point lead, but Tyler Davis missed two free throws just prior to Waters’ game winner.

No. 13 Purdue 74, Nebraska 62: Vincent Edwards scored 21 points and Isaac Haas added 14 as the Boilermakers (15-2, 4-0 Big Ten) won their 11th straight game.

No. 23 Tennessee 76, No. 17 Kentucky 65: Grant Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half as the Volunteers (10-4, 1-2 SEC) erased an eight-point halftime deficit and ended a two-game skid.

No. 18 Texas Tech 74, Kansas State 58: The Red Raiders (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) shot 70% from the field in the first half and never trailed.

No. 21 Seton Hall 90, Butler 87: Angel Delgado had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Pirates, (14-2, 3-0 Big East), who overcame an 11-point second-half deficit.

Auburn 88, No. 22 Arkansas 77: Mustapha Heron scored 17 points and Auburn (14-1, 2-0 SEC) fended off a late comeback to secure its 12th consecutive win.

No. 25 Clemson 74, Louisville 69 (OT): Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and had a career-high five steals — including two in overtime — to lead the Tigers (14-1, 3-0 ACC) to their 10th straight win.